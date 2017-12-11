FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany favours Eurofighter as it seeks to replace Tornado
#Regulatory News
December 11, 2017 / 4:30 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Germany favours Eurofighter as it seeks to replace Tornado

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The German Defence Ministry said on Monday that the European fighter jet was in poll position to replace its Tornado jets, which it wants to phase out starting in 2025.

It added in a statement that Boeing’s F-15 and F-18 fighters, as well as Lockheed Martin’s F-35 aircraft, were secondary options. No final decision has been made.

The Eurofighter Typhoon is a joint project between British defence group BAE, France’s Airbus and Italy’s Finmeccanica.

France and Germany said earlier this year they plan to develop an European fighter jet as they seek to tighten defence and security cooperation. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
