Merkel, Danish PM want good ties with Britain after EU divorce

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen shake hands after addressing the media at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Danish counterpart stressed on Tuesday that they want to retain a close relationship with Britain after its withdrawal from the European Union.

“We want good, friendly and close relations with Britain after Brexit,” said Merkel in a brief statement to the press with visiting Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

“We want as peaceful a divorce as possible. It wasn’t our decision that the UK should leave .. It is our point of view that we should stay as close as possible,” said Rasmussen.