Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and Christian Social Union (CSU) chairman Markus Soeder attend a closed-door meeting in Dresden, Germany August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s conservatives regard the government’s so-called “black zero” balanced budget policy as indispensable, the leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) said on Monday.

“The black zero, as an expression of finance policy solidity, is an indispensable principle for us,” CDU chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told a joint news conference with the head of the CSU, the CDU’s Bavarian sister party.