a month ago
Industry driving robust Q2 German expansion - Bundesbank
June 26, 2017 / 12:11 PM / a month ago

Industry driving robust Q2 German expansion - Bundesbank

1 Min Read

The German Bundesbank presents the new 50 euro banknote at it's headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, July 13, 2016.

BERLIN (Reuters) - A lively German manufacturing sector is driving solid growth in Europe's largest economy, which should see strong expansion over the winter months carry through into the second quarter, the Bundesbank said on Monday.

"The upward drive is, above all, being sustained at the moment by lively manufacturing activity," the German central bank said in its monthly report for June, adding that the sector was being stimulated by both foreign and domestic demand.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers

