Industry driving robust Q2 German expansion - Bundesbank

BERLIN (Reuters) - A lively German manufacturing sector is driving solid growth in Europe's largest economy, which should see strong expansion over the winter months carry through into the second quarter, the Bundesbank said on Monday.

"The upward drive is, above all, being sustained at the moment by lively manufacturing activity," the German central bank said in its monthly report for June, adding that the sector was being stimulated by both foreign and domestic demand.