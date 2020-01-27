German business morale falls unexpectedly in January - Ifo

FILE PHOTO: The construction site for the new terminal 3 at Frankfurt Airport, Germany, April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) - German business morale deteriorated unexpectedly in January as the outlook darkened, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting that Europe’s largest economy got off to a slow start in 2020 after narrowly avoiding a recession in the previous year.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index fell to 95.9 after 96.3 in December. The January reading confounded a Reuters consensus forecast for a rise to 97.0.

“The German economy is starting the year in a cautious mood”, Ifo President Clemens Fuest said in a statement.