German institutes to cut 2018 growth forecast to 1.7 percent: sources

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s economic institutes will lower their 2018 growth forecast for Europe’s largest economy to 1.7 percent from their spring prediction of 2.2 percent, two government sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The skyline with its financial district is photographed on early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The sources, who are familiar with a report containing updated forecasts due to be presented on Thursday, said the institutes would also cut their 2019 growth forecast to 1.9 percent from the 2.0 percent they had previously predicted.

The sources also said the institutes would predict 2020 growth of 1.8 pct. The forecasts could in theory still change slightly before Thursday.