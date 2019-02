People enjoy the sunset in front of a container ship at the Elbe river in Hamburg Germany March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/Files

BERLIN (Reuters) - German exports rose by as much as imports in the fourth quarter, data showed on Friday, contributing to an economic stagnation in Europe’s largest economy.

The Federal Statistics Office said that both exports and imports rose by 0.7 percent on the quarter, resulting in net trade making no contribution to growth.