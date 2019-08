FILE PHOTO: Loading cranes are seen at a shipping terminal in the harbour at Hamburg, Sept. 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Weaker exports were the main reason for Germany’s shrinking economy in the second quarter, detailed data showed on Tuesday, confirming a preliminary reading of a 0.1% contraction on the quarter.

The Federal Statistics Office said exports fell more strongly than imports from April to June which meant that net trade deducted 0.5 percentage points from overall economic expansion.