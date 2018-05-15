FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 6:12 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

German growth slows to 0.3 percent in first quarter on weak trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German economic growth slowed slightly more than expected in the first quarter of the year due to weak trade, a first estimate from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

Construction workers are silhouetted while standing on scaffolding at the construction site of the new headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) during a guided media tour in Frankfurt, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File photo

Europe’s biggest economy grew 0.3 percent in the first three months - the slowest rate since the third quarter of 2016 - after expanding 0.6 percent in the final three months of last year.

Economists had on average expected growth of 0.4 percent, with forecasts ranging from 0.2 percent to 0.5 percent in a Reuters poll of 34 economists.

The statistics office said positive contributions in the first quarter came mainly from domestic demand while trade was weak.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
