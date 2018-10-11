FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 10:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trade conflict between U.S. and China impacting euro zone growth: Altmaier

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The trade dispute between the United States and China is having an impact on global and therefore euro zone growth, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday.

German Economic Affairs and Energy Federal Minister Peter Altmaier addresses the media in Berlin, Germany, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files

Speaking at a news conference to present the government’s downwardly revised growth forecasts, Altmaier said that Berlin and its European allies wanted to safeguard the rules-based free trade order by reforming the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Altmaier also said that a lack of skilled workers was putting the brakes on German economic expansion.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin

