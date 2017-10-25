German coalition talks not unsettling businesses-Ifo economist

BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Complicated talks between German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc and two rival parties on forming a coalition government are not causing uncertainty for companies, an Ifo institute economist said on Wednesday.

“The German economy has shown it is not affected by political developments,” said Klaus Wohlrabe, referring to coalition talks launched after an election in September.

He added companies also appeared unfazed by Britain’s expected departure from the European Union, the Catalonia crisis and U.S. tax reforms.

If the indicator rose again in November after hitting an all-time high this month, a change in the growth forecast for Europe’s largest economy could be needed, he said.

Wohlrabe also said export expectations had picked up, partly due to positive developments in the euro zone. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Joseph Nasr)