Rapid V-shaped recovery from coronavirus unlikely for German economy - Ifo

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows a deserted Potsdamer Platz, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Berlin, Germany March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German economy will see signs of recovery from mid-year at the earliest, an economist at the Ifo institute said on Friday, adding that any recovery from a recession sparked by the coronavirus pandemic would likely not be a V-shaped one.

Ifo, whose business climate index for April fell to a record low, said the Germany economy was experiencing its toughest time since reunification almost 30 years ago.