BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Ifo institute has raised its 2017 growth forecast for the German economy to 2.3 percent from 1.9 percent previously, Ifo economist Timo Wollmershaeuser said on Friday.

The new estimate translates into a calendar-adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of around 2.6 percent, Wollmershaeuser told Reuters.

His comments confirmed a report by Der Spiegel magazine to be published on Saturday. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Andrea Shalal)