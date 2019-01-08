Economic News
January 8, 2019 / 7:20 AM / in 40 minutes

German industrial output falls third month in a row in November

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A steel-worker is pictured at a furnace at the plant of German steel company Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter, Lower Saxony on March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial output unexpectedly fell in November for the third consecutive month, data showed on Tuesday, in a further sign that Europe’s largest economy shifted into a lower gear in the final quarter of 2018.

Data from the Federal Statistics Office showed industrial output was down by 1.9 percent, confounding a Reuters forecast for an increase of 0.3 percent.

The figure for October was revised down to a fall of 0.8 percent from a previously reported drop of 0.5 percent.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below