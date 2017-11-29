German inflation accelerates past expectations, preliminary figures show

BERLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - German inflation accelerated ahead of expectations in November, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday, with consumer prices rising 1.8 percent year-on-year, compared to the 1.7 percent forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

The preliminary numbers, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, also showed that prices had risen 0.3 percent compared to October, faster than the 0.2 percent increase analysts expected.

Higher energy costs had made the largest contribution to the headline price increases, the agency said, followed by increased food costs.

Inflation figures from Europe’s largest economy are closely watched because of their influence on the European Central Bank’s monetary policy. Germany’s final inflation numbers for November will be published on December 13. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michael Nienaber)