German industrial orders dip 0.4 pct m/m in November

BERLIN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell in November for the first time since July, data showed on Monday, easing slightly after a strong run as Europe’s largest economy enjoys robust form.

Factories registered a 0.4 percent drop in orders. November’s reading from the Federal Statistics Office confounded expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.5 percent rise.

Contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods climbed by a revised 0.7 percent in October, an upward revision from a rise of 0.5 percent previously reported.