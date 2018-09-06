German industrial orders fall unexpectedly in July

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell unexpectedly in July after plunging in the previous month, data showed on Thursday, in a further sign that factories in Europe’s largest economy are feeling the bite of protectionist trade policies.

FILE PHOTO: A Porsche 911 is seen at the Porsche factory in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, Germany, January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

The Federal Statistics Office said contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods were down by 0.9 percent after a revised fall of 3.9 percent in the previous month.

The reading undershot a Reuters poll of analysts who had predicted a rise of 1.8 percent.