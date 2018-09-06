FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Economic News
September 6, 2018 / 6:12 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

German industrial orders fall unexpectedly in July

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell unexpectedly in July after plunging in the previous month, data showed on Thursday, in a further sign that factories in Europe’s largest economy are feeling the bite of protectionist trade policies.

FILE PHOTO: A Porsche 911 is seen at the Porsche factory in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, Germany, January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

The Federal Statistics Office said contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods were down by 0.9 percent after a revised fall of 3.9 percent in the previous month.

The reading undershot a Reuters poll of analysts who had predicted a rise of 1.8 percent.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.