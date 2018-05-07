FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 6:31 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

German industrial orders fall unexpectedly in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell unexpectedly in March, posting the third consecutive monthly drop, data showed on Monday, in a sign that factories in Europe’s largest economy will shift into a lower gear in the coming months.

A worker controls a tapping of a blast furnace at Europe's largest steel factory of Germany's industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG in Duisburg, Germany December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/File Photo

Contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods decreased by 0.9 percent after a downwardly revised drop of 0.2 percent in the previous month, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed.

The reading undershot a Reuters poll of analysts who had predicted a 0.5 percent rise.

The economy ministry said that the sector had lost some momentum in the first quarter after an unusually strong performance in the second half of last year .

But despite the overall decline in the first three months of the year, the overall trend in industrial orders is pointing upwards, the ministry added.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber,; Editing by Joseph Nasr

