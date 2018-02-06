FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 7:12 AM / 2 days ago

German industrial orders rise more than expected in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose more than expected in December, data showed on Tuesday, supporting expectations that Europe’s largest economy is on track for another year of solid growth after expanding by 2.2 percent in 2017.

Factories registered a 3.8 percent increase in orders. December’s reading from the Federal Statistics Office was way over expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.7 percent rise.

Contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods fell by 0.1 percent in November, an upward revision from a fall of 0.4 percent previously reported.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers

