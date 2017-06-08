FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
German industrial output rises more than expected in April
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
June 8, 2017 / 6:03 AM / 2 months ago

German industrial output rises more than expected in April

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - German industrial production increased more than forecast in April, data showed on Thursday, reinvigorating hopes that this sector will help prolong an upturn in Europe's biggest economy after orders data disappointed.

Industrial output rose by 0.8 percent on the month, data from the Economy Ministry showed. That beat the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a gain of 0.5 percent.

The upturn was driven by a surge in energy production and factories churning out more intermediate goods.

The March reading was revised up to a fall of 0.1 percent from a previously reported drop of 0.4 percent.

Data published on Wednesday had shown industrial orders dropped far more than expected in April as factories lacked new contracts for big ticket items. (Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt)

