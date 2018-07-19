German finance ministry see growth picking up in second quarter

BERLIN, (Reuters) - German economic growth likely accelerated slightly in the second quarter from 0.3 percent in the first three months of the year, but the threat of a global trade war and Brexit both present risks to the outlook, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

A construction site is pictured in Berlin, Germany, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

In its July monthly report, the ministry described the domestic economy as being in “robust” shape and delivering “considerable drive” to the upswing. It expected growth in the second quarter to be “slightly stronger” than in the first.

“But risks remain, especially in the foreign trade environment,” the ministry said in the report. “Protectionist tendencies have increased and the risk of a global trade conflict has risen.”

It also cited the Brexit process as a risk.