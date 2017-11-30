FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German retail sales fall unexpectedly in October
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Sale of the century?
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Pope meets refugees, says "Rohingya" for first time
ROHINGYA CRISIS
Pope meets refugees, says "Rohingya" for first time
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Global Economy
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Economic News
November 30, 2017 / 7:38 AM / 2 days ago

German retail sales fall unexpectedly in October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German retail sales dropped unexpectedly in October, posting their deepest monthly fall in more than a year, data showed on Thursday, in a rare sign of weakness in Europe’s biggest economy.

A shopper carries bags along a shopping mall in Frankfurt November 28, 2009. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele/Files

The volatile indicator, which is often subject to revision, showed retail sales fell by 1.2 percent on the month in real terms, the Federal Statistics Office said.

This compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a 0.3 percent rise and an increase of 0.5 percent in the previous month. It was the biggest drop since September 2016.

On the year, retail sales fell by 1.4 percent, undershooting a Reuters consensus forecast for an increase of 2.8 percent. They had risen by 4.1 percent in September.

Traditionally thrifty Germans have helped private consumption displace exports as the main driver of growth thanks to record-high employment, increased job security, rising real wages and ultra-low borrowing costs.

The retail sales data came after a GfK survey published on Tuesday showed the positive mood among German shoppers was unchanged on a high level heading into December. [nL9N1MA02H]

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.