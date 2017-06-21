FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schaeuble hints at corporate tax cuts to fend off foreign competition
June 21, 2017 / 2:13 PM / 2 months ago

Schaeuble hints at corporate tax cuts to fend off foreign competition

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 21 (Reuters) - Germany will likely need to make changes to its corporation tax system in coming years in response to growing tax competition from other countries, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday, adding that Germany had wiggle-room for cuts.

"I expect there will be a need to take action on corporation tax in coming years because in some countries, from the U.S. to Britain, but also in other continents, there are many considerations where we can't simply say we'll ignore them," he said.

Addressing a real estate conference, Schaeuble also promised that his and Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives would also act to boost home ownership levels in Germany if elected in September's vote.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt, editing by Michelle Martin

