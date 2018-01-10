Investments in German startups jump 88 pct to record level in 2017

FRANKFURT, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Investments in startups in Germany jumped 88 percent to a record 4.3 billion euros ($5.2 billion) in 2017, bolstered by a few major deals of more than 100 million each, a study by consultancy EY showed.

* The number of financing rounds also rose, by 5 percent to 507, which is also a record, EY said in the study published on Wednesday.

* Ecommerce companies raised more than any other sector, accounting for 1.8 billion euros of the financing volume, up from 438 million in 2016, EY said. They were followed by fintechs with 541 million euros in 2017.

* The bulk of investments in startups in Germany was made in Berlin. Berlin-based firms in 2017 raised nearly 3 billion euros - almost three times as much as in 2016 - in 233 rounds of financing.

* The two biggest single transactions were done by Delivery Hero , which received 387 million euros from Napster in May and then raised 423 million in its stock market flotation in June.

* EY’s study includes German companies founded no more than 10 years ago. ($1 = 0.8353 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)