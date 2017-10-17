FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Accelerating inflation points to likely ECB monetary policy change-ZEW
October 17, 2017 / 9:17 AM / 5 days ago

Accelerating inflation points to likely ECB monetary policy change-ZEW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Accelerating inflation bodes well for the German economy and makes it more probable that the European Central Bank will alter its ultra-loose monetary policy, the ZEW research institute said on Tuesday.

In a statement released as ZEW’s monthly survey showed investor morale in Germany brightening in October, ZEW President Achim Wambach said stronger growth in Europe had improved the conditions for German exports.

“The fact that inflation is rising again, and expected to climb further, equally points towards a positive economic development in Germany, making a change in the ECB’s monetary policy more likely,” he added. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

