German investor morale rises in Jan on upbeat outlook

BERLIN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The mood among German investors surged in January, a survey showed on Tuesday, reflecting their upbeat outlook for Europe’s largest economy despite political uncertainty in Berlin.

The Mannheim-based ZEW research institute said its monthly survey showed its economic sentiment rose to 20.4 from 17.4 in December. That compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 17.8.

A separate gauge measuring investors’ assessment of the economy’s current conditions rose to 95.2 from 89.3 last month, hitting its highest level since the survey began in 1991. The Reuters consensus forecast was for a reading of 89.8. (Writing by Paul Carrel)