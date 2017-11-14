FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German investor morale rises to 18.7 points in November
November 14, 2017 / 10:10 AM / in a day

German investor morale rises to 18.7 points in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The mood among German investors improved further in November, a survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting that markets expect Europe’s biggest economy to continue its solid upswing in coming months.

The Mannheim-based ZEW research institute said its monthly survey showed its economic sentiment index rose to 18.7 from 17.6 in October. This undershot a Reuters consensus forecast for an increase to 20.0.

A separate gauge measuring investors’ assessment of the economy’s current conditions shot up to 88.8 from 87.0 last month. This compared with the Reuters consensus forecast predicting an increase to 88.0. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

