RPT-German investor morale weakens more than forecast in December

(Repeats with no changes to text)

BERLIN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The mood among German investors worsened more than expected in December, a survey showed on Tuesday, reflecting uncertainty over the policies of a government yet to be formed, Britain’s expected exit from the European Union and reforms in the bloc.

The Mannheim-based ZEW research institute said its monthly survey showed its economic sentiment fell to 17.4 from 18.7 in November. That was a sharper fall than a Reuters consensus forecast for a drop to 18.0.

A separate gauge measuring investors’ assessment of the economy’s current conditions climbed to 89.3 from 88.8 last month. That compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for an increase to 88.5. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)