FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German economy headed for strong 2017 - Econ Min
Sections
Featured
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
BITCOIN
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Breakingviews
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
December 12, 2017 / 9:07 AM / a day ago

German economy headed for strong 2017 - Econ Min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The German economy will grow strongly in 2017 and exports will rise despite showing weakness in recent months, the economy ministry said on Tuesday.

“The economy remains on an upward trend at the end of the year,” the ministry said in a statement. “Gross domestic product for 2017 should be strong.”

The ministry said that while industrial production could be weak in the fourth quarter, positive sentiment indicators suggest that the underlying economic trend is still robust.

Reporting By Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.