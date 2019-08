FILE PHOTO: Loading cranes are seen at a shipping terminal in the harbour at Hamburg, Sept. 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is not in recession, a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry said on Friday, after Europe’s largest economy contracted by 0.1% in the second quarter.

A technical recession is normally defined as at least two quarters of contraction in a row.

“We are not currently in a recession,” the spokeswoman told a news conference. “Now is the time to ensure growth via wise growth policies.”