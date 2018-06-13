FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 8:10 AM / in 21 minutes

U.S. trade policies, Italy's government cloud outlook for German economy: ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s economic upswing is losing some momentum and the outlook for growth is clouded by a trade dispute with the United States as well as risks linked to Italy’s new coalition government, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Frankfurt skyline with its financial district is photographed on early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, March 25, 2018. Picture is taken with long time exposure while using the zoom. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

The ministry added in its monthly report that private consumption and exports - two main growth drivers for Europe’s largest economy - remained bullish.

“The foreign and trade policies of the United States as well as the formation of a government in Italy have increased uncertainty and risks for growth,” it said. “This is expressing itself in the real economy through a wait-and-see approach, especially when it comes to investments.”

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Nienaber

