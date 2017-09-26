FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Husband of far-right AfD co-leader to quit party, lawmaker says
September 26, 2017 / 11:59 AM / in 22 days

Husband of far-right AfD co-leader to quit party, lawmaker says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Marcus Pretzell Germany's anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AFD) speaks during the AFD's party congress in Cologne Germany, April 22, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/Files

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Marcus Pretzell, a senior member of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the husband of party co-leader Frauke Petry, on Tuesday told a regional party branch he wanted to leave the AfD, a regional lawmaker in the AfD said.

“Mr Pretzell told the parliamentary group he wants to leave the parliamentary group and then also the AfD,” said Helmut Seifen, a lawmaker in the regional assembly of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia said.

Pretzell declined to comment.

Earlier on Tuesday German media reported that his wife, Petry, would leave the party that became the third largest group in parliament after Sunday’s national election.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers

