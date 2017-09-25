German Greens say climate change priority in coalition talks

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Green party said on Monday one of its main conditions for participating in any future coalition government will be ensuring that Europe’s biggest economy fulfills its obligations as part of the Paris climate accord.

Cem Ozdemir, co-leader of the Greens, told a news conference the party would focus on climate change, Europe and social justice in coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel after Sunday’s federal election.

Taking aim at the liberal Free Democrats, who campaigned against deeper European integration as proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron, Ozdemir said Europe would not solve its problems with austerity policies alone.

He added Germany had a “vital interest” in France and Macron succeeding with reforms.