a month ago
RPT-German conservatives make election pledge of full employment
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
#Markets News
July 3, 2017 / 11:58 AM / a month ago

RPT-German conservatives make election pledge of full employment

2 Min Read

(Repeats story with no changes to text)

BERLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives promised on Monday an end to unemployment, more police, new homes and increased support for families in their programme for September's national election, when she will seek a fourth term in office.

With Germany's economy - Europe's largest - enjoying robust growth, Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), are able to assure voters they will not raise taxes and will invest more.

The allies want to achieve full employment, which they define as a jobless rate of less than 3 percent, by 2025 - compared to 5.5 percent now. Those "Economic Miracle" levels of joblessness have not been seen in Germany since the mid-1970s.

"We think we can do this," Merkel told a news conference with CSU leader Horst Seehofer to present the programme, which the conservatives gave the title 'Prosperity and Security for All'. (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Emma Thomasson)

