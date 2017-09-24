FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turnout in German election slightly lower than 2013 - official
September 24, 2017 / 1:45 PM / 24 days ago

Turnout in German election slightly lower than 2013 - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union CDU Angela Merkel votes in the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin, Germany, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Turnout in Germany’s national election was slightly lower at 1200 GMT than at the same time four years ago, the Federal Returning Officer said in a statement on Sunday.

At 1200 GMT, 41.1 percent of registered voters had cast a ballot, compared to 41.4 percent in 2013. That masked considerable variation across the country. Earlier, North Rhine- Westphalia, the country’s most populous state, had reported a 3 percent increase in turnout.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Madeline Chambers

