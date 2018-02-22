German court delays ruling on diesel bans to next week

BERLIN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - A German court delayed until next Tuesday a decision on whether major cities can ban heavily polluting diesel cars, a ruling being closely watched by automakers and drivers of 15 million vehicles in Europe’s largest car market.

Judge Andreas Korbmacher said the country’s highest federal administrative court would rule on Feb. 27 on an appeal brought by German states against bans imposed by local courts in Stuttgart and Duesseldorf over poor air quality.

There has been a global backlash against diesel-engine cars since Volkswagen admitted in 2015 to cheating U.S. exhaust tests, meant to limit emissions of particulate matter and nitrogen oxide (NOx), known to cause respiratory disease. (Reporting by Markus Wakert, writing by Emma Thomasson)