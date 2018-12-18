German court ruling halts Frankfurt diesel vehicle ban

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A ban on older diesel vehicles in parts of Frankfurt due to come into effect in February was halted by a German court on Tuesday because the reasons for the suspension were insufficient.

After emissions scandals at Volkswagen AG and other German carmakers, several German cities have imposed bans on older diesel vehicles. The first ban took effect in Hamburg in May.

In September, a lower court had ordered Frankfurt, Germany’s financial centre, to ban highly-polluting, older diesel vehicles from the city centre from February.

The case was one of several brought by environmental group Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH).

But the Hesse Administrative Court in Kassel said on Tuesday it had decided to allow the state of Hesse to appeal the lower court’s decision, citing “serious doubt over its validity.”

A spokesman for the Kassel court said a new hearing was not expected before February.