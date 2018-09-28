FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 10:49 AM / in 36 minutes

German diesel deal must include hardware refits - environment ministry

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s environment ministry is sticking with its demand that any agreement on how to tackle pollution from diesel vehicles include hardware upgrades, a spokesman for the ministry said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Protests against Germany's "Dieselgate" in front of Germany's Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure where ministers and car executives hold a meeting to agree ways to cut inner-city pollution to try to stave off bans on diesel cars and restore the tarnished reputation of the country's auto industry in Berlin, Germany, August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

“Hardware retrofits must be part of solution. We have demanded hardware retrofits for a long time, now we are in constructive negotiations about that,” the spokesman said during a regular government news conference.

The German government is due to hold a diesel summit at the German chancellery later on Friday, in which it will try to reach agreement on the issue.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Riham Alkousaa; editing by Thomas Seythal

