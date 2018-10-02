FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 2, 2018 / 6:22 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Renault offers trade-in incentives for German diesel owners

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - France’s Renault said it was offering owners of older diesel vehicles in Germany incentives to trade in their cars for newer, cleaner ones, becoming the first foreign carmaker to give in to pressure to play a role in Germany’s anti-pollution efforts.

The Renault logo is seen on its EZ-PRO concept vehicle at a media preview at Renault's R&D centre in Guyancourt, France, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Files

Renault said on its website on Tuesday that owners of diesel vehicles meeting the Euro-5 or an older emissions standard were eligible to receive between 2,000 euros and 10,000 euros ($2,308-$11,541) to trade in their vehicle for a new Renault car, regardless of what type of engine the new model has.

($1 = 0.8665 euros)

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.