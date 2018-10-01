FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 11:45 AM / in an hour

Volkswagen will cover some costs of hardware retrofits for diesel cars: German minister

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen has agreed to cover some but not all of the costs for hardware retrofits of diesel cars, Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said on Monday, adding the German coalition still needed to decide how to plug the funding gap.

A worker fixes the Volkswagen logo outside the new car plant in Kigali, Rwanda June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Clement Uwiringiyimana/Files

“We have a commitment from Volkswagen for hardware retrofits,” Scheuer said in a live video chat on Instagram. “A retrofit costs around 3,000 euros. VW will cover 2,400 of that. Now we have to discuss in the coalition how we handle the gap of 600 euros.”

He said his party, the Christian Social Union - Bavarian sister party to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats - did not want diesel drivers to face any additional burdens.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
