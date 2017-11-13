FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-German energy usage seen up 1 pct this year
November 13, 2017

TABLE-German energy usage seen up 1 pct this year

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Germany's primary energy
consumption is likely to rise by just over one percent this
year, with a big increase in gas usage helping to offset falls
in nuclear and hard coal, industry statistics group AGEB said on
Monday.
    Primary energy refers to raw energy sources such as fossil
fuels and renewables that have not been converted into other
forms of energy.
    The AGEB's full-year consumption forecast of 464 million
tonnes of coal equivalent is based on estimates for the first
nine months of the year.
    Energy consumption in Jan-Sept was up 1.9 percent at 340.2
million tonnes of coal equivalent, an industry standard measure,
AGEB said.
    It cited cool weather early in the year, which boosted
demand, and also beneficial weather for both wind and solar
power production, which must be consumed as renewable energy has
priority on grids and cannot be stored.
    Oil and gas usage rose 2.6 percent over the same nine-months
period a year earlier as drivers used more diesel and gasoline
and airlines more jet fuel, while heating oil consumption also
increased.
    Gas use increased by 9 percent as power and heat generators
and industry used more gas as feedstock in their plants, AGEB
said.
    While use of hard coal by power utilities dropped 7.6
percent, due to competition from gas and renewables, the steel
industry increased its consumption.
    Brown coal use increased by two percent in the period. But
some plants have been idled from October under a national
reserve scheme that runs to 2019.
    Nuclear power consumption decreased by 13.4 percent in
Jan-Sept, owing to unscheduled maintenance outages.
    In the following table, figures are rounded and expressed in
millions of tonnes of coal equivalent.*
    
   ENERGY SOURCE   Q1-3, 2016     Q1-3, 2017  PERCENTAGE CHANGE
                                                          YR/YR
             Oil        116.1          119.1             +  2.6
     Natural gas         71.7           78.1             +  9.0
       Hard coal         41.0           37.9             -  7.6
         Lignite         38.0           38.8             +  2.1
  Nuclear energy         23.0           19.9            -  13.5
      Renewables         42.4           44.7             +  5.3
   Foreign power        - 4.5          - 4.5                ...
   trade balance                              
          Others          6.2            6.2             -  0.9
           TOTAL        333.9          340.2             +  1.9
 *One million tonnes coal equivalent unit equals 29.308
petajoules.

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
