2 months ago
Germany denies rift with Canada on G20 climate language
June 14, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 2 months ago

Germany denies rift with Canada on G20 climate language

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government denied a media report on Wednesday that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had suggested deleting mentions of the Paris climate pact from the final communique of a major summit to appease U.S. President Donald Trump.

German magazine Der Spiegel on Saturday said Trudeau made the suggestion in a call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who will host a G20 summit in Hamburg next month.

"The Canadian Prime Minister himself has already denied this and rejected the assertion in this media report," German government spokesman Ulrike Demmer told reporters in Berlin on Wednesday.

"I would like to add the following in the name of the chancellor: The prime minister did not ask her to delete all references to the climate agreement from the draft G20 document," she added.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin

