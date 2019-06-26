Iran likely to come up at G20 - Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is concerned about current tensions over Iran, a government official said on Wednesday, adding that the topic could well come up in many discussions at this weekend’s G20 summit in Japan.

U.S. President Donald Trump will arrive in Japan’s western city of Osaka for the G20 meeting just a week after calling off a retaliatory air strike on Iran after it shot down an unmanned U.S. aircraft. The threat of Middle East conflict has driven up global oil prices.