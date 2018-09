BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany wants and must reach its 2030 climate protection goals but it’s unclear if it can reach the ones set for 2020, Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to give a statement at the CDU headquarters in Berlin, Germany, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“Whether we can achieve the 2020 climate goals, I can’t promise today but we want and must reach those of 2030,” Merkel said at a industry conference in Berlin on Tuesday.