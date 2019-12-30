Merkel, Erdogan, Putin discuss diplomatic solution for Libya - government spokesman

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed efforts to reach a diplomatic solution for the Libyan conflict in two separate phone calls with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a government spokesman said on Monday.

“A further exchange was agreed to strengthen diplomatic efforts,” the government spokesman said, adding that Merkel also discussed the developments in Syria with Erdogan and Putin during the phone calls which took place on Sunday.

Turkey’s foreign minister has warned that the Libyan conflict risks sliding into chaos and becoming the next Syria, as he sought to speed up legislation to allow Ankara to send troops to the North African country.