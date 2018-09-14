Merkel: Coalition won't fall apart due to dispute over top spy

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that the German coalition government would not fall apart due to a dispute between her conservatives and their Social Democrat (SPD) partners over the future of the domestic intelligence chief.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference in Vilnius, Lithuania September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

The SPD wants to fire Hans-Georg Maassen, who has been widely criticised since a newspaper interview last week in which he questioned the authenticity of video footage showing right-wing extremists hounding migrants. Conservative Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has stood by Maassen.