FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
September 14, 2018 / 12:43 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Merkel: Coalition won't fall apart due to dispute over top spy

1 Min Read

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that the German coalition government would not fall apart due to a dispute between her conservatives and their Social Democrat (SPD) partners over the future of the domestic intelligence chief.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference in Vilnius, Lithuania September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

The SPD wants to fire Hans-Georg Maassen, who has been widely criticised since a newspaper interview last week in which he questioned the authenticity of video footage showing right-wing extremists hounding migrants. Conservative Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has stood by Maassen.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.