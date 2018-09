VILNIUS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that the NATO military alliance has no choice but to improve its defence capabilities.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a session at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“It is unavoidable for NATO to boost its defence alliance,” she told a news conference in Vilnius.