Renewed EU-U.S. trade talks should wait until after German vote - Merkel

BERLIN, June 6 (Reuters) - The European Union would be best to wait until after a Sept. 24 election in Germany before taking up trade talks with the United States again, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

"There are very positive comments from the U.S. side, from U.S. Commerce Minister (Wilbur) Ross. The European Commission is being a bit guarded at the moment mainly because they want to finish (a trade deal) with Japan," Merkel told a Chambers of Commerce in Greifswald.

"It will depend a lot on the member states, whether we want to push for this again and I would honestly wait until after the German election because a new German government must vote clearly for it," she said.