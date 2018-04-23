FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2018 / 10:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Germany's Angela Merkel calls for strengthened WTO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOVER, Germany (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Monday for a new trade pact between the European Union and Mexico to be implemented quickly, adding that the World Trade Organisation should be strengthened in parallel with bilateral agreements.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is seen before welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron at the building site of the Humboldt Forum in Berlin, Germany, April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

“We know that with all the bilateral agreements, we also need to strengthen the WTO as such,” she told reporters at the Hanover trade fair, adding that an abundance of bilateral deals reflected a lack of progress between WTO members since 1994.

“We need a multilateral agreement again. Because you can see that something has faltered,” she said.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt

