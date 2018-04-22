FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 22, 2018 / 6:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexican president says optimistic about reworking NAFTA trade deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOVER, Germany (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Sunday he felt upbeat about reworking the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) which includes Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the Hannover Messe, the trade fair in Hanover, Germany April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

“We fully trust and we have optimism as well that we’re going to be concluding the renegotiation, modernisation of the North American Free Trade Agreement with North America, as I have said, ensuring benefits for all its partners,” Pena said at the opening ceremony of the Hanover trade fair.

He was speaking a day after the European Union and Mexico reached an agreement on a new free trade deal.

Writing by Michelle Martin, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
